16 drug peddlers held

KHANEWAL Drugs, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The local police arrested 16 drug peddlers during crackdown launched here on Monday.

About 40 kg hashish with 210 litres of liquor were recovered from different parts of the district from where the accused were arrested.

However, their Identity wasn't revealed by the authority.

As per details, the drugs peddlers were arrested in the jurisdiction of police stations city, sadar, makhdoom pour, kacha kho, bara meel, sarey sidhu, city mian channu, thatha sadiqabad and chup kalan.

The drugs peddlers used to supply narcotics in multiple parts of the district, it was informed.