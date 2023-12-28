Open Menu

16 Drug Peddlers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 16 accused besides recovering over 14.2 kg charras, 30 liters liquor, five liquor bottles, two pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Naseerabad police held two drug traffickers, husband and wife namely Amir and Sher Bano, residents of Peshawar and recovered over 7700 grams charras from their possession.

He informed that the accused were allegedly involved in supplying drugs to the students of educational institutions in twin cities.

Saddar Wah, New Town, Dhamial, Taxila and Pirwadhai police held Adnan, Imran, Niaz, Qaiser, Aliyan, Abdul Qadir, and Naeem and recovered over 6500 grams charras from their possession.

Jatli, Kalar Syedan, Rawat, Sadiqabad and Dhamial police nabbed Husnain, Zahid, Akram, Amin, Hafeez ur Rehman, Akhtar, Ashfaq and Danish and recovered two 30 bore pistols, ammunition, 30 liters liquor, five liquor bottles and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

