16 drug traffickers arrested in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Gulberg police claimed on Monday to have arrested 16 drug traffickers during the last 24 hours.

The police on Sunday night conducted door-to-door search in Christian Town falling under its jurisdiction and nabbed 16 drug traffickers and recovered liquor from their possession.

The accused were identified as Shahid Masih, Shaukat, Asad, Shazar Javaid, Siddique, Abid, Asif, Arshad, Imran, Shahid, Muneer, Yaseen, Arshad, Ravi, Samuel, etc.

Further investigation was underway.