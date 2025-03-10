16 drug traffickers held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 16 drug traffickers

and seized contraband worth hundreds of thousand rupees from

their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of various police stations raided the

areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 16 drug traffickers and

recovered 7 kg hashish, 2 kg heroin, 1.

1 kg ice, and 69 liters

liquor from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.