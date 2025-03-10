16 Drug Traffickers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 16 drug traffickers
and seized contraband worth hundreds of thousand rupees from
their possession.
In a crackdown, the teams of various police stations raided the
areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 16 drug traffickers and
recovered 7 kg hashish, 2 kg heroin, 1.
1 kg ice, and 69 liters
liquor from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
