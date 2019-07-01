UrduPoint.com
16 Factories Sealed For Causing Pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD), during its special drive against industrial units causing pollution, has sealed 16 factories in Gujranwala area.

EPD Deputy Director Usman Azhar said here on Monday that the factories were sealed as all were harming environment and a continuous cause of air pollution.

The EPD teams raided the factories engaged in burning of expired batteries in Industrial Estate No II and its surrounding areas and sealed 16 such units. The owners of all these units did not install any treatment system to control pollution.

Meanwhile, Usman said that the residents of Muhafiz Town and Wapda Town Lahore also registered their complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal that some factories were causing environmental pollution in their areas.

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan, while taking notice of these complaints, directed the officials of EPD for detailed review of the matter and to take immediate action accordingly. The minister appreciated successful operation of the EPD team and said that such operations would continue against all those causing pollution.

