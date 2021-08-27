UrduPoint.com

16 Factory Workers Burned To Death, 3 Rescuers Injured In Factory Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:34 PM

16 factory workers burned to death, 3 rescuers injured in factory fire

At least 16 factory workers and rescue workers lost their lives while three others sustained critical injuries on Friday when B.M Luggage Industry (factory) in Mehran Town Korangi caught fire

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :At least 16 factory workers and rescue workers lost their lives while three others sustained critical injuries on Friday when B.M Luggage Industry (factory) in Mehran Town Korangi caught fire.

Police informed that 16 factory workers including two brothers were trapped in the factory and lost their lives while three rescue workers of Edhi and Chhipa were also injured during the rescue operation.

The rescue workers shifted victims to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The workers, who lost their lives included Ali son of Munir, Hassan son of M.

Saleem, Rashid Hussain son of Nisar Hussain, M. Kashif son of Zulfikar Ali, Shoaib son of M. Khalid, Irfan son of M. Ahsan, Farhan son of M. Ahsan, Sabir son of Islamuddin, Waseem son of Imdad Hussain, Syed M. Javed son of Syed M. Hasnain Zaidi, Farman son of M. Ahsan, Zahid son of Allah Dino, Usman son of Naimat Khan, Farman son of Saleem Ahmed, Adnan son of M Yaqoob and an unknown person.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained till filing of this report.

