16 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company linemen promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted 16 Linemen of Fesco construction directorate from grade 9 to 11.

FESCO spokesman said on Saturday that Project Director Construction FESCO Engr Ejaz Ahmad has issued notification in this regard.

Among the promotees include Muhammad Adil and Muhammad Khalid of Construction subdivision Bhakkar, Ahmad Yar, Muhammad Waris, Sarfraz Ali and Naeem Ahmad of Construction subdivision Chiniot, Muhammad Asghar and Mumtaz Ahmad of Constrution subdivision Jhang, Muhammad Siddique and Baqir Khan of Construciton subdivision Athara Hazari, Muhammad Ahmad of Construction subdivision Toba Tek Singh, Muhammad Farooq, Umar Hayat and Muhammad Mumtazof ELR subdivision No.4 Sargodha, Muhammad Masood of ELR subdivisionNo.1 Faisalabad and Riaz Ahmad of ELR subdivision No.3 Jhang.