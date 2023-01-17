UrduPoint.com

16 Fake Candidates Nabbed For Appearing In Police Promotion Test

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

16 fake candidates nabbed for appearing in police promotion test

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :On the request of the education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETRA) In-charge City Police station Mansehra on Tuesday, arrested 16 police officials red-handedly, who were appeared in the promotion test in place of original police constables candidates.

According to the details, ETEA in-charge Zahid Akbar informed Mansher police that during the police promotion written test, B-1 police constables of district Torghar and Kohistan and other police officials have fraudulently appeared in the examination in place of 16 original candidates and were solving the paper.

City police station Mansehra registered a fraud case against these police officials by arresting them red-handedly. The accused were later presented to the court of the judicial magistrate and were sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The arrested police officials included Abdul Waris, Zafarullah, Zia ur Rehman, Inam ul Haq, Iz ul Haq, Habeeb ur Rehman, Gul Dad, Sher Alam, Sadiq, Shah Nawaz, Abu Zar, Shaheen Khan, Sharaf Khan, Irfanuulah, Mukhtiar Ahmed and Muhammad Abid.

Earlier, in 2018 three police officials were arrested with the same allegation.

Related Topics

Police Education Police Station Jail Mansehra Same Kohistan 2018 Court

Recent Stories

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

41 minutes ago
 PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

2 hours ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

2 hours ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.