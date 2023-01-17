16 fake candidates nabbed for appearing in police promotion test

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :On the request of the education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETRA) In-charge City Police station Mansehra on Tuesday, arrested 16 police officials red-handedly, who were appeared in the promotion test in place of original police constables candidates.

According to the details, ETEA in-charge Zahid Akbar informed Mansher police that during the police promotion written test, B-1 police constables of district Torghar and Kohistan and other police officials have fraudulently appeared in the examination in place of 16 original candidates and were solving the paper.

City police station Mansehra registered a fraud case against these police officials by arresting them red-handedly. The accused were later presented to the court of the judicial magistrate and were sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The arrested police officials included Abdul Waris, Zafarullah, Zia ur Rehman, Inam ul Haq, Iz ul Haq, Habeeb ur Rehman, Gul Dad, Sher Alam, Sadiq, Shah Nawaz, Abu Zar, Shaheen Khan, Sharaf Khan, Irfanuulah, Mukhtiar Ahmed and Muhammad Abid.

Earlier, in 2018 three police officials were arrested with the same allegation.