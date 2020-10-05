UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Farmers Booked For Water Theft

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:54 PM

16 farmers booked for water theft

Kurr police have booked 16 farmers on charge of stealing irrigation water from Gogera Branch Canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Kurr police have booked 16 farmers on charge of stealing irrigation water from Gogera Branch Canal.

A police spokesman said that Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Irrigation Department filed a complaint that 20 peasants including 11 farmers including Altaf, Waqar, Irshad, etc.

of Chak No 598-GB, four farmers Shehzad, etc. of Mauza Sial and a farmer Bulla of Mauza Kurr had tampered with water channels and stole canal water for irrigating their crops and fields.

Therefore, the police registered water theft cases against 16 accused and started investigation for their arrest.

Related Topics

Police Water From

Recent Stories

Powerhouse duo – Syra Yousuf and Asim Azhar reve ..

4 minutes ago

10 minutes ago

Virtual Conference on &#039;Role of Youth in Promo ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates expands its network in Europe to 31 desti ..

13 minutes ago

Development in presence of circular debt misconcep ..

19 minutes ago

PCB Chairman took final decision to remove Misbah ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.