16 farmers booked for water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Kurr police have booked 16 farmers on charge of stealing irrigation water from Gogera Branch Canal.

A police spokesman said that Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Irrigation Department filed a complaint that 20 peasants including 11 farmers including Altaf, Waqar, Irshad, etc.

of Chak No 598-GB, four farmers Shehzad, etc. of Mauza Sial and a farmer Bulla of Mauza Kurr had tampered with water channels and stole canal water for irrigating their crops and fields.

Therefore, the police registered water theft cases against 16 accused and started investigation for their arrest.