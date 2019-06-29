16 farmers held over water theft in Faisalabad `

Some 16 farmers held on the charges of stealing canal water from Jhang Branch canal by the Sadar Gojra police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Some 16 farmers held on the charges of stealing canal water from Jhang Branch canal by the Sadar Gojra police.

Police said Staruday that teams of irrigation department conducted surprise checking of water courses in various villages and found 16 farmers Akram, etc.

of chak No.91-JB, chak No.95-JB, chak No.97-JB and chak No.424-JB involved in water theft.

The accused were stealing canal water and irrigating their crops and fields illegally. Therefore, the area police registered cases against the accused and started raids to arrest them.