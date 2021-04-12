UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Fatalities. 2,021 New Virus Cases In Punjab On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:32 PM

16 fatalities. 2,021 new virus cases in Punjab on Monday

As many as 2,021 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Monday while the pandemic claimed 16 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,988 in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2,021 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Monday while the pandemic claimed 16 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,988 in the province.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 250,459.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,206 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 21 in Kasur, 20 in Sheikhupura, 5 in Nankana Sahib, 134 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Attock,17 in Jehlum, 2 in Chakwal, 34 in Gujranwala,16 in Mandi Bahauddin, 2 in Narowal, 3 in Hafizabad,18 in Sialkot, 12 in Gujrat, 160 in Faisalabad,18 in Toba Tek Singh, 6 in Chiniot, 45 in Jhang, 39 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 3 in Khoshab, one in Bhakkar, 65 in Multan,13 in Vehari, 7 in Khanewal, 11 in Lodharan, 8 in Muzaffargarh, 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 9 in Layyah, 5 in Rajanpur, 49 in Rahimyar Khan, 40 in Bahawalpur,12 Bahawalnagar, 3 in Okara, 3 in Pakpattan and 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,071,854 tests for COVID-19 so far while 203,960 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces three new routes to E ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to set up multiple Sasta Bazaars

3 minutes ago

100 Million Meals’ campaign to create momentum n ..

50 minutes ago

12 Ramzan Bazaars set up in Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago

Efforts for making successful Polio drive in Awar ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved at IA Rehman death

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.