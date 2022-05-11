16 Fesco officers promoted

(@iemziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Wednesday promoted 16 officials from scale-16 to 17.

Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said after recommendation of the promotion board, 16 officers were promoted, including 10 supervisors data entry from Scale-16 to Scale-17 as additional assistant director MIS and six commercial superintendents from scale-16 to scale-17 as revenue officers/assistant directors Customer Services.

He said Additional Director General (HR) Athar Ayub Chaudhary issued a promotion notification.

Iftikhar Arif, Muhammad Ali Yasir, Amir Shehzad, Muhammad Farooq, Ehsan Aftab Aslam, Zahid Mehmood, Shehzad Rafi, Ejaz Ahmad, Muhammad Waheed Akram, Zahid Ali, Amjad Ali, Nazar Abbas Khan, Waseem Gull, Naseer Ahmad, Fazal Hussain Shehbaz and Ghulam Ali had been promoted, he added.