UrduPoint.com

16 Filling Stations' Managers Arrested For Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 08:33 PM

16 filling stations' managers arrested for profiteering

District administration Peshawar has arrested the managers of 16 filling stations for profiteering and stopping the sale despite possessing sufficient quantities of petrol, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested the managers of 16 filling stations for profiteering and stopping the sale despite possessing sufficient quantities of petrol, said a press release issued here on Friday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids on filling stations in various localities of the district during day and night times.

The officers during checking arrested the managers of 16 filling stations for keeping lower gauges, charging exorbitant rates even before the due time and stoppage of the sale of petrol despite possessing sufficient quantity of the commodity.

The storage tanks of the filling stations were also checked during the crackdown.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has directed all administrative officers for continued inspection of the filling stations and stern action against those keeping lower gauge and other violations.

Related Topics

Peshawar Petrol Sale All

Recent Stories

Slovak Defense Minister Says Slovakia, Bulgaria Wi ..

Slovak Defense Minister Says Slovakia, Bulgaria Will Work to Enhance NATO's East ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Sees No Point in 'Specula ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Sees No Point in 'Speculating' About Putin-Zelenskyy Ta ..

2 minutes ago
 Tatla murder: Ex-SSP challenges his sentence in La ..

Tatla murder: Ex-SSP challenges his sentence in Lahore High Court

2 minutes ago
 Inaugural Future of Women in Energy Scholars Prog ..

Inaugural Future of Women in Energy Scholars Prog kicked off

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt resolves problems of minority community o ..

KP Govt resolves problems of minority community on priorities: Chief Secretary ..

21 minutes ago
 Woman burnt to death

Woman burnt to death

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.