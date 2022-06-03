16 filling stations' managers arrested for profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested the managers of 16 filling stations for profiteering and stopping the sale despite possessing sufficient quantities of petrol, said a press release issued here on Friday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids on filling stations in various localities of the district during day and night times.

The officers during checking arrested the managers of 16 filling stations for keeping lower gauges, charging exorbitant rates even before the due time and stoppage of the sale of petrol despite possessing sufficient quantity of the commodity.

The storage tanks of the filling stations were also checked during the crackdown.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has directed all administrative officers for continued inspection of the filling stations and stern action against those keeping lower gauge and other violations.