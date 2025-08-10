Open Menu

16 FIRs Registered Against Spurious Semen, Illegal Slaughtering

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM

16 FIRs registered against spurious semen, illegal slaughtering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Livestock department Sargodha got registered 16 cases against

the people involved in spurious semen and illegal slaughtering of

animals in the province in a single day.

Additional Director Livestock Tanveer Ahmad Kaliar said here on

Sunday, the action was taken to ensure quality breeding practices

and protect public health.

He said that five FIRs were got registered against those involved

in the sale of spurious semen and 11 FIRs were got registered

against illegal slaughtering. However, the total number of cases

related to spurious semen was registered 118 while the number

of cases regarding illegal slaughtering was 19.

Director livestock department Arif Sultan reaffirmed his commitment

to maintaining quality standards in livestock and extending full support

to the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) for food safety measures.

In this regard, a joint meeting of Livestock Department and Punjab Food

Authority was held under the chairmanship of DG Livestock and DG PFA

to coordinate the joint campaign against these illegal activities, he added.

Recent Stories

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

8 minutes ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

38 minutes ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

2 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

3 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan