16 FIRs registered against spurious semen, illegal slaughtering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Livestock department Sargodha got registered 16 cases against

the people involved in spurious semen and illegal slaughtering of

animals in the province in a single day.

Additional Director Livestock Tanveer Ahmad Kaliar said here on

Sunday, the action was taken to ensure quality breeding practices

and protect public health.

He said that five FIRs were got registered against those involved

in the sale of spurious semen and 11 FIRs were got registered

against illegal slaughtering. However, the total number of cases

related to spurious semen was registered 118 while the number

of cases regarding illegal slaughtering was 19.

Director livestock department Arif Sultan reaffirmed his commitment

to maintaining quality standards in livestock and extending full support

to the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) for food safety measures.

In this regard, a joint meeting of Livestock Department and Punjab Food

Authority was held under the chairmanship of DG Livestock and DG PFA

to coordinate the joint campaign against these illegal activities, he added.