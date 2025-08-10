16 FIRs Registered Against Spurious Semen, Illegal Slaughtering
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Livestock department Sargodha got registered 16 cases against
the people involved in spurious semen and illegal slaughtering of
animals in the province in a single day.
Additional Director Livestock Tanveer Ahmad Kaliar said here on
Sunday, the action was taken to ensure quality breeding practices
and protect public health.
He said that five FIRs were got registered against those involved
in the sale of spurious semen and 11 FIRs were got registered
against illegal slaughtering. However, the total number of cases
related to spurious semen was registered 118 while the number
of cases regarding illegal slaughtering was 19.
Director livestock department Arif Sultan reaffirmed his commitment
to maintaining quality standards in livestock and extending full support
to the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) for food safety measures.
In this regard, a joint meeting of Livestock Department and Punjab Food
Authority was held under the chairmanship of DG Livestock and DG PFA
to coordinate the joint campaign against these illegal activities, he added.
