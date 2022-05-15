16 FIRs registered,42 premises sealed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood Sunday said that as many as 16 FIRs had been registered on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to May 14 2022.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer told APP that the district health authority had sealed 42 premises, Challaned 141, issued notices to 582 and a fine of Rs 193,500 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

He added that 1,334 anti-dengue teams during indoor surveillance checked 163,601 houses out of 985,482 homes from May 1 to 14, and larvae were found at 381 homes.

Similarly,597 teams during outdoor surveillance inspected 72,175 spots out of the entire 160,953 sites and detected larvae at 61 places.

He said that required case response activities were carried out there.

Meanwhile, Dr Sajjad informed that around six confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, out of which four patients were under treatment in Quaid E Azam International Hospital, one in the Holy Family and one in the Social Security Hospital, Islamabad.

Sharing the patients' residing area, Dr Sajjad said three belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, two from Potohar town, and one was from the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation area.

The health office further updated that anti-dengue activities were also being carried out in the private housing societies whether registered with RDA, Cooperatives or depart mentor unregistered housing societies.

Housing societies, from their resources, engaged vector surveillance teams according to the recommendation of the district health authority, he added./395