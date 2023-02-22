16 flour smugglers nabbed; over 3,000 flour bags seized

The food department Taxila during a crackdown against the smugglers of basic commodities of food items arrested as many as 16 smugglers besides the seizure of over 3 thousand bags of flour and wheat

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The food department Taxila during a crackdown against the smugglers of basic commodities of food items arrested as many as 16 smugglers besides the seizure of over 3 thousand bags of flour and wheat.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, Aabid Ijaz Khan, the assistant food controller said acting on the directives of the district food controller and deputy commissioner Rawalpindi, the food department has intensified surveillance on all the exit points of the Rawalpindi district, especially inter-provincial border food check posts.

The food department foiled the smuggling of over 3,000 bags of different quantities of flour and wheat to various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Haripur from the limits of Taxila and Wah Saddar Police station and seized huge quantities of grain. They also seized 16 different vehicles including trucks and pickups.