UrduPoint.com

16 Flour Smugglers Nabbed; Over 3,000 Flour Bags Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 08:10 PM

16 flour smugglers nabbed; over 3,000 flour bags seized

The food department Taxila during a crackdown against the smugglers of basic commodities of food items arrested as many as 16 smugglers besides the seizure of over 3 thousand bags of flour and wheat

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The food department Taxila during a crackdown against the smugglers of basic commodities of food items arrested as many as 16 smugglers besides the seizure of over 3 thousand bags of flour and wheat.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, Aabid Ijaz Khan, the assistant food controller said acting on the directives of the district food controller and deputy commissioner Rawalpindi, the food department has intensified surveillance on all the exit points of the Rawalpindi district, especially inter-provincial border food check posts.

The food department foiled the smuggling of over 3,000 bags of different quantities of flour and wheat to various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Haripur from the limits of Taxila and Wah Saddar Police station and seized huge quantities of grain. They also seized 16 different vehicles including trucks and pickups.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Vehicles Rawalpindi Haripur Taxila Saddar Border Media All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

China-Russia Relations Will Not Tolerate Foreign I ..

China-Russia Relations Will Not Tolerate Foreign Interference, Threats - Wang Yi

11 minutes ago
 EU Commission Announces Russia Sanctions Discussio ..

EU Commission Announces Russia Sanctions Discussion at 2 High-Level Meetings in ..

11 minutes ago
 MPs demand arrest of Khetran for allegedly killing ..

MPs demand arrest of Khetran for allegedly killing woman, two children

9 minutes ago
 Republican Congressman Introduces Resolution to Wi ..

Republican Congressman Introduces Resolution to Withdraw US Troops From Syria

9 minutes ago
 Orakzai inaugurates Peshawar literary festival

Orakzai inaugurates Peshawar literary festival

9 minutes ago
 Two killed in different incidents in Attock

Two killed in different incidents in Attock

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.