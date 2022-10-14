16 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday imposed a fine on 16 food points over violations of PFA rules and regulation in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets, and imposed Rs 225,000 fine on 16 owners of various food outlets over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration in the division.

Meanwhile, the team discarded 25-liter adulterated milk, 16-liter cold drinks, 9-kg red chilies,3-kg sweets and 3- liters sub-standard oil while notices were issued to 91 owners for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.