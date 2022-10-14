UrduPoint.com

16 Food Outlets Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 02:50 PM

16 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday imposed a fine on 16 food points over violations of PFA rules and regulation in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets, and imposed Rs 225,000 fine on 16 owners of various food outlets over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration in the division.

Meanwhile, the team discarded 25-liter adulterated milk, 16-liter cold drinks, 9-kg red chilies,3-kg sweets and 3- liters sub-standard oil while notices were issued to 91 owners for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Oil Fine

Recent Stories

vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

15 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

2 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.