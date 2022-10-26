UrduPoint.com

16 Food Outlets Fined

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 04:00 PM

16 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fines on 16 food points and two milk supplying vehicles over violation of concerned rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, on the direction of Director General PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik, the food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed fine of Rs 192,000 due to poor hygeine, incomplete medical certification, sub-standard milk storage and ignoring previous notices.

Meanwhile, two vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined with Rs 11,000 during inspection by food safety teams in the division.

PFA teams served notices to 117 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and un-hygienic foods.

