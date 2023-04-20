UrduPoint.com

16 Food Outlets Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on 16 food points over violation of the relevant law and rules, here on on Thursday.

According to PFA officials, a food safety team, headed by Deputy Director (Operations) Shahbaz Sarwar, checked various food units in the division, and imposed Rs 233,000 fine on 16 food outlets collectively.

The PFA teams also discarded 48-kg sweets, 30-litre milk, 27-litre cold drinks, 10-litre expired ketchup,10-kg ice-cream and 5-kg unhygienic chemicals over violation of the authority's rules.

