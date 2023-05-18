UrduPoint.com

16 Food Outlets Fined:

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 01:30 PM

16 food outlets fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fine on 16 food points over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at various shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division and imposed a fine amounting to Rs 238,000 on 16 food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration in the division.

As many as 83 warning notices were also served to owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods in the division.

