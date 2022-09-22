16 food outlets fined over violation:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed Rs 171000 fine on 16 food points over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at various shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division and imposed a fine amounting to Rs 171,000 on 16 food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile, the team discarded 15-litres adulterated milk, 9-kg spices, 8-kg biscuits and 2-kg sweets while notices were issued to 91 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.