16 food outlets sealed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) -:The food safety teams sealed 16 outlets and imposed Rs 53,000 collective fine over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authority said Friday that the teams conducted raids at various shops including bakeries, hotels, milk shops etc and sealed 16 units for producing substandard food items, using defective material, preparing unhygienic food and lack of cleanliness arrangements.

The teams collectively imposed fine of Rs53,000 to the them.The food teams also served notices to 57 other units.