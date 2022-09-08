16 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fine on 16 food points over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials,the teams headed by Additional director (operation) PFA Muhammad Umar Farooq, conducted raids at various shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division and imposed fine amounting to Rs 117,000 to 16 food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile,the team discarded 800-litre contaminated water and 15-litre expired cold drinks,while notices were issued to 114 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.