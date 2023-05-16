16 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team on Tuesday imposed fine on 16 food points over violation of authority's rules in the division.

According to the press release issued by PFA office, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operations) Shahbaz Sarwar, checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine amounting to Rs 146,000 on 16 food outlets over violation.

Meanwhile, food safety team also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on a milk supplier over adulteration.

As many as 78 warning notices were also issued to the violators in the division.