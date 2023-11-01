16 fresh Corona cases reported

Open Menu

Published November 01, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Health officials on Wednesday said that 16 new coronavirus cases were reported during the past week across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.52 percent while no patient was in critical condition.

No death was reported from the coronavirus while 3,100 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports.

He added 90 percent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

