16 Gamblers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 07:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Ghaziabad police arrested sixteen gamblers and recovered cash, prize bonds, valuables and illegal weapons from their possession.

SP Cantonment constituted a special police team which conducted a raid at a gambling den and arrested the suspects including recorded bookmakers Asif, Abrar, Khizer, Ejaz, Mubarak, Mohsin, Bilal and others.

The police recovered millions of rupees, six laptops, four wireless telephones, 46 mobile phones, calculators, keyboards, four LCDs, two devices, registers,100 tokens, prize bonds and illegal weapons from the possession of accused.

DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan said that crackdown on gamblers would continue.

