16 Gamblers Arrested, 7 Motorbikes, Cash Seized In Mianwali
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 03:07 PM
Police have arrested sixteen accused and recovered stake money and other valuables from them
MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested sixteen accused and recovered stake money and other valuables from them.
Police sources said Saturday that during continued drive against anti social elements / on getting information the Mianwali, Kundian and Kala Bagh police teams have conducted raids at different places under their limits and arrested 16 gamblers and recovered stake amount Rs.
19260, 7 motorcycles and 9 Cell Phones from their possession.
They were included, Sana Ullah, Zia Ullah, Dost Muhammad, Muhammad Sher, Altaf Hussain, Muhammad Ramzan, Shifa Ullah and others.
Police have registered separate cases.