16 gamblers arrested, 7 motorbikes, cash seized in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested sixteen accused and recovered stake money and other valuables from them.

Police sources said Saturday that during continued drive against anti social elements / on getting information the Mianwali, Kundian and Kala Bagh police teams have conducted raids at different places under their limits and arrested 16 gamblers and recovered stake amount Rs.

19260, 7 motorcycles and 9 Cell Phones from their possession.

They were included, Sana Ullah, Zia Ullah, Dost Muhammad, Muhammad Sher, Altaf Hussain, Muhammad Ramzan, Shifa Ullah and others.

Police have registered separate cases.