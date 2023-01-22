UrduPoint.com

16 Gamblers Arrested During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2023 | 06:10 PM

16 gamblers arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The police on Sunday arrested 16 gamblers in a cockfight and recovered a stake of Rs 38,920, seven gamecocks, and 11 mobile phones from their possession.

New Town police conducted a raid and arrested gamblers identified as Siddiq, Naveed, Arshad, Tanveer, Usman, Khurram, Khalid, Gul Zareen and Karamat.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police held gamblers identified as Javed, Shamriz, Qayyum, Shahid, Khalil, Aisab Khan and Babar.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that gambling is the root cause of other evils. The accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of law, and crackdown against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

3 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

9 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.