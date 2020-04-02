UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Gamblers Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:18 PM

16 gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

Police Thursday arrested 16 gamblers and recovered Rs 30,740 stake money from different parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) : Police Thursday arrested 16 gamblers and recovered Rs 30,740 stake money from different parts of the city.

Rail Bazaar police arrested nine gamblers including Ijaz and others and seized Rs 22,740 stake money from them.

Gulberg police arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 8,000 stake money from them.

Separate cases have been registered.

Related Topics

Police Money From

Recent Stories

Four gamblers arrested in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Funds issued for Artists of Sargodha Division

3 minutes ago

EU chief 'concerned' about Hungary virus emergency ..

3 minutes ago

DC apprises IGHDS to distribute ration among 1200 ..

3 minutes ago

NDMA starts three-day disinfectant spray in Shahza ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil Confirms First Indigenous Coronavirus Patie ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.