16 gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) : Police Thursday arrested 16 gamblers and recovered Rs 30,740 stake money from different parts of the city.

Rail Bazaar police arrested nine gamblers including Ijaz and others and seized Rs 22,740 stake money from them.

Gulberg police arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 8,000 stake money from them.

Separate cases have been registered.