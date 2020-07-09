16 gamblers arrested with Rs 53,000 as stake money

Police have arrested 16 gamblers and recovered over Rs 53,000 cash stake money, 15 mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 16 gamblers and recovered over Rs 53,000 cash stake money, 15 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested three gamblers namely Tahir Mehmood, Sadaqat Ali and Wazir Ahmed who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs25,440 cash stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession.

He further said that Pirwadhai police in another operation netted 13 gamblers identified as Umair, Salawar Khan, Qaiser Mehmood, Muhammad Ijaz, Muhammad Husnain, Muhammad Rasheed, Raja Asim Mushtaq, Muhammad Sabir, Tasawar Mehmood, Ehtesham Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed, Aziz ur Rehman and Haider Ali who were allegedly involved in betting on Parchi Jua. Police recovered cash Rs 27,600, 12 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway, he said.