16 gamblers booked during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 16 gamblers and recovered at stake Rs 49,250, 14 mobile phones, motorcycles, form their possession during crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Naseerabad police conducted a raid and arrested 10 gamblers identified as Saleem, Tahir, Naqash, Junaid, Asir, Hammad and Zahid.

Similarly, Jatli police held the gamblers were included Salman, Sher Khan, Ghulam Zakir, Waseem, Nadeem and Shabbir.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Captain (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the performance of police teams said that gambling is the root of other evils, the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law, the crackdown against gamblers will be continued, he added.