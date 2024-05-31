Open Menu

16 Gamblers Held In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 08:47 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) At least 16 gamblers were arrested red-handed while gambling during a police raid in Pindigheb police station limits on Friday, police sources said.

Acting on a tip, a police party raided a gambling den in Pindigheb and arrested 16 gamblers red-handed while gambling.

Gambling tools and bet money worth Rs 6.28 million were also seized during the raid.

Police registered a case under the Gambling Act and launched further investigation.

