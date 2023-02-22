16 gamblers held with valuables, cash in Vehari

City Police claimed to arrest 16 gamblers and recovered cash and valuables worth Rs 431,000 from their possession

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :City Police claimed to arrest 16 gamblers and recovered cash and valuables worth Rs 431,000 from their possession.

Police teams conducted raids at scattered locations after instruction from District Police Officer Muhammad Essa Khan.

The police recovered motorcycles, mobile phones and cash from their possession.

According to SHO City Police Amjid Siddique, the campaign will continue against the anti-social persons. Gambling will be eliminated at all costs, he maintained.