16 gamblers netted, Rs 47,850 cash stake money seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday apprehended 16 alleged gamblers and recovered table money amounting to Rs 47,850, 15 mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession, informed a police spokesman.

According to him, Sadiqabad police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), while acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at a gambling den and arrested 9 gamblers namely Muhammad Irfan, Ibrahim, Riasat Ali, Muhammad Imran, Shahid Mehmood, Irfan, Gul Shair, Muzammil and Babar.

Police recovered betting money of Rs. 35,350, 8 mobiles phones and gambling tools.

Meanwhile, Saddar Wah PS in their raid held seven gamblers identified as Shahid Ali, Yasir, Salah ud Din, Hamza, Shouket, Aleem, Kamran and stake oney of Rs. 12,500, 7 mobiles phones, gambling tools and other valuable items from their custody.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.