16 gamblers rounded up in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have rounded up 16 alleged gamblers and recovered Rs 29520 as stake money, 14 cell phones and other valuable items from their possession.

A Spokesman of police informed, New Town Police, on a tip off, conducted a raid and apprehended 16 alleged gamblers identified as Muhammad Tariq, Abdur Rehman, Naseer Ahmed, Inshad Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Shehzad, Ibrar Ali, Hameed, Muneer Ahmed, Ghulam Mustafa, Kashif, Zafar Iqbal, Tufail Haider, Raja Zafar and Zahid Basharat during gambling.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements who were violating rule of law.