UrduPoint.com

16 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 08:01 PM

16 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

As many as 16 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours and shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :As many as 16 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours and shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 16 beggars including 6 males and 10 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Lead From

Recent Stories

State of world population report provides infinite ..

State of world population report provides infinite possibilities for Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Info ministry rebuts news regarding May 25 holiday ..

Info ministry rebuts news regarding May 25 holiday

3 minutes ago
 Rs.81,000 fine imposed on 63 profiteers in Faisala ..

Rs.81,000 fine imposed on 63 profiteers in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 Hajj Pilgrims arrives Madinah from Paki ..

Over 3,000 Hajj Pilgrims arrives Madinah from Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 MEPCO, PSO ink agreement for fuel supply through F ..

MEPCO, PSO ink agreement for fuel supply through Fleet Card service

5 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi temporarily clo ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi temporarily closes two health facilities over ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.