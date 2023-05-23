16 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :As many as 16 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours and shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 16 beggars including 6 males and 10 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.