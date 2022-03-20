16 Health Care Establishments sealed due to unhygienic conditions

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission continued Anti-quackery campaign and sealed 16 Health Care Establishments due to unhygienic conditions and to ensure quality healthcare services.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission inspection teams in continuation of Anti-quackery campaign carried out inspection of 132 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in District Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Abbotabad and Shangla of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this week.

Sixteen Care Establishments were sealed by KP HCC due to different malpractices, unhygienic conditions, lack of qualified staff, keeping expired kits and collection tubes and lack of proper waste disposal management system, etc.

As well as 29 show cause notices were issued to the Health Care Establishments due to non-compliance and required directions were issued by the inspection teams.