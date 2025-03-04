16 Held, 12 Shops Sealed, 142 Fined During Crackdown Against Profiteers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Karachi administration's crackdown on profiteers continues during Ramazan as on the third day of Ramazan, 142 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs 15.58 lakh.16 individuals were arrested, and 12 shops were sealed.
In the first three days of Ramazan, 445 profiteers faced action, with fines exceeding Rs 1.48 crore. 60 profiteers were arrested, and 42 shops were sealed.
In South District 44 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs 6.41 lakh. 3 individuals were arrested.
In East District 31 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs 4.62 lakh-In Korangi District 6 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs 85,000. 1 individual was arrested, and 4 shops were sealed.
In Central District 19 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs 54,000.
In Keamari District 11 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs 62,000. 2 individuals were arrested, and 2 shops were sealed.
In West District 10 profiteers faced action, with fines totalling Rs 78,000.
In Malir District 21 shopkeepers faced action, with fines totalling Rs 1.
75 lakh. 6 individuals were arrested, and 4 shops were sealed.
Commissioner Karachi has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that citizens have access to essential items at official prices during Ramazan.
Deputy Commissioner Kemari Raja Tariq Chandio has set up sugar sale stalls at official prices in collaboration with a local sioer store to provide relief to citizens during Ramadan. He personally monitored prices in various areas to ensure the campaign's effectiveness.
Commissioner Karachi has directed all Deputy Commissioners has asked people to lodge their complaints against profiteers to help magistrates to take action against violators.
He advised them to report complaints to the Commissioner's Office control room at 92199205634 and 02199203443.
The government has assigned 74 grade-17 officers from various departments to assist Commissioner Karachi in controlling prices during Ramazan.
These officers have been deployed across seven districts, with 10 officers assigned to Keamari and Korangi districts, and 11 officers to each of the remaining districts.
