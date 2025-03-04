Open Menu

16 Held, 12 Shops Sealed, 142 Fined During Crackdown Against Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM

16 held, 12 shops sealed, 142 fined during crackdown against profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Karachi administration's crackdown on profiteers continues during Ramazan as on the third day of Ramazan, 142 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs 15.58 lakh.16 individuals were arrested, and 12 shops were sealed.

In the first three days of Ramazan, 445 profiteers faced action, with fines exceeding Rs 1.48 crore. 60 profiteers were arrested, and 42 shops were sealed.

In South District 44 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs 6.41 lakh. 3 individuals were arrested.

In East District 31 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs 4.62 lakh-In Korangi District 6 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs 85,000. 1 individual was arrested, and 4 shops were sealed.

In Central District 19 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs 54,000.

In Keamari District 11 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs 62,000. 2 individuals were arrested, and 2 shops were sealed.

In West District 10 profiteers faced action, with fines totalling Rs 78,000.

In Malir District 21 shopkeepers faced action, with fines totalling Rs 1.

75 lakh. 6 individuals were arrested, and 4 shops were sealed.

Commissioner Karachi has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that citizens have access to essential items at official prices during Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner Kemari Raja Tariq Chandio has set up sugar sale stalls at official prices in collaboration with a local sioer store to provide relief to citizens during Ramadan. He personally monitored prices in various areas to ensure the campaign's effectiveness.

Commissioner Karachi has directed all Deputy Commissioners has asked people to lodge their complaints against profiteers to help magistrates to take action against violators.

He advised them to report complaints to the Commissioner's Office control room at 92199205634 and 02199203443.

The government has assigned 74 grade-17 officers from various departments to assist Commissioner Karachi in controlling prices during Ramazan.

These officers have been deployed across seven districts, with 10 officers assigned to Keamari and Korangi districts, and 11 officers to each of the remaining districts.

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in ..

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

7 minutes ago
 Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

37 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

1 hour ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

2 hours ago
 Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership wit ..

Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

2 hours ago
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dub ..

Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes ..

AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperat ..

Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..

3 hours ago
 Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terroris ..

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..

3 hours ago
 Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan