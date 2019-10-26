UrduPoint.com
16 Held By Karachi Police

Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:32 PM

Karachi police have conducted raids in different areas of Karachi and held 16 suspects

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) Karachi police have conducted raids in different areas of Karachi and held 16 suspects.Guzri Police have carried out a raid and arrested three drug peddlers identified as Akram, Nabi Baksh, and Ali Akbar.Heroin and hashish have been recovered from their possession.

Ittihad Town Police have conducted raid and arrested 3 suspects Muhammad Ali, Syed Ali Shah and Sajid Khan.Clifton Police have arrested 2 dacoits Muzammil and Naeem.Paposh and Liaquat Abad police have carried out search operations in different areas of Karachi and arrested 2 suspects Haris and Abad.Indian Gutka, drugs, arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

Your Thoughts and Comments

