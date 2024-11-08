Open Menu

16 Held For Carrying Illegal Arms

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

16 held for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested 16 illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown.

According to police spokesman, City, Pirwadhai, Bani, Gujar Khan and Mandra police rounded up 16 illegal arm holders namely Riaz, Sajjad, Waleed Babar, Salman Shahid, Abdul Qadir, Riaz, Imran, Noor Rasheed and others and recovered 16 pistols 30 bore and ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams and instructed to take strict action against those carrying illegal weapons.

