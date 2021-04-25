UrduPoint.com
16 Held For Doing Wheelie In Last Week

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

16 held for doing wheelie in last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police arrested three persons for flying kites and 16 wheelie doers during the last week.

Giving details of weekly performance, SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat said that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU showed immediate response to all 100 calls received on helpline 15. As many as 21 bikes, four pistols, three magazines, a mobile phone and other articles were recovered from the criminals during the action.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked more than 174 motorbikes, 392 vehicles and more than 174 people.

As many as 508 motorbikes, two vehicles and 75 people were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents, whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons.

Both the wings also arrested 18 proclaimed offenders, target offenders and court absconders during the same period.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said that effective patrolling by Dolphin units on busy roads and incongested areas had surely foiled many attempts of crimes and downgraded the crime rate in the metropolis.

