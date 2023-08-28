Open Menu

16 Held For Selling Fertilisers On Higher Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Shoaib Ali, Deputy Director Agriculture Jafar Imran launched a comprehensive crackdown on profiteers and imposed Rs 19 lakh fine collectively on fertilizer dealers for selling the commodity on higher rates.

He also ordered registration of 16 cases against violators in this regard across the district. He said on the occasion that the government would take stern action on daily basis against profiteers.

