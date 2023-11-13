Open Menu

16 Held For Violating Sound System Act

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Sixteen people were arrested on Monday for violating the Marriage and Sound System Act from the marriage venue here in Wah Cantt.

According to details, Taxila Police arrested 16 people among them two females and one transgender for violating the Marriage and Sound System Act and seized the sound equipment from the marriage venue.

Police sent them behind bars.

