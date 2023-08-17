16 held in action against profiteers, encroachments

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Atleast 16 shopkeepers were arrested in an action launched against profiteers, encroachments.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mir Shahak Baloch, Assistant Commissioner City Atta Al Muneem and Special Magistrate Maria Shimoun conducted operations on Alamdar Road and Abdul Sattar Road and held 16 profiteers, said a handout issued on Thursday.

AC Atta Al Munim said a complaint was received that low weight bread is being sold at high price on Alamdar Road, while motorcycle mechanics and shopkeepers have encroached on Abdul Sattar Road, on which Special Magistrate Maria Shimoun took action.

He said that the series of actions will continue against the profiteers and those who set up encroachments.