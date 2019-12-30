UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Held In Crackdown Against Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:23 PM

16 held in crackdown against profiteers

On special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Saif Ullah Dogar, the district administration Monday launched a crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders and imposed fine against violators on the spot

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :On special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Saif Ullah Dogar, the district administration Monday launched a crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders and imposed fine against violators on the spot.

According to details, the teams under the supervision of relevant Assistant Commissioners and food magistrate paid a surprise visit to different areas of the city and registered 20 FIRs, imposed fine worth Rs 115000 while 16 violators were also arrested involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

In a statement, the DC said the campaign against profiteers would continue till achieving the desired results.

He said if any of the shopkeepers was found selling commodities on excessive rates, he would be dealt with ironic hands, adding every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

He also asked the traders to display government prescribed rates list in front of their shop.

The DC also urged the citizens to register their complaints so that action to be taken against them according to law.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Price Government

Recent Stories

OGRA recommends increase in POL prices from Januar ..

13 minutes ago

Commemorative stamps mark 110 years of postal serv ..

24 minutes ago

Thankful to businessmen for electing BMP candidate ..

31 minutes ago

China's first solar sail verifies key technology i ..

41 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 39 points to close a ..

42 seconds ago

OGRA sends POL price revision summary to Petroleum ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.