16 held in crackdown against profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :On special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Saif Ullah Dogar, the district administration Monday launched a crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders and imposed fine against violators on the spot.

According to details, the teams under the supervision of relevant Assistant Commissioners and food magistrate paid a surprise visit to different areas of the city and registered 20 FIRs, imposed fine worth Rs 115000 while 16 violators were also arrested involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

In a statement, the DC said the campaign against profiteers would continue till achieving the desired results.

He said if any of the shopkeepers was found selling commodities on excessive rates, he would be dealt with ironic hands, adding every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

He also asked the traders to display government prescribed rates list in front of their shop.

The DC also urged the citizens to register their complaints so that action to be taken against them according to law.