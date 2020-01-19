16 held on renting laws violation

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The city police have registered cases separately against house owner and his tenants for not providing required information to the relevant police station here on Sunday.

As per detail, Rawat police raided and arrested the tenant Sadaqat, Aurangzeb, Muhammad Imran, Muzmil Yasin, Imran Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Akram, Nadeem Khan, Qasier Ahemd, Murtaza Iman, Jamal ud din, Muhammad Din, Samiullah, Imran Ali and Muhammad Saleem on the violation of renting laws and residing illegally.

According to a police spokesman, the cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Punjab Tenants Ordinance 2015, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.