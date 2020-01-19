UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 Held On Renting Laws Violation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

16 held on renting laws violation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The city police have registered cases separately against house owner and his tenants for not providing required information to the relevant police station here on Sunday.

As per detail, Rawat police raided and arrested the tenant Sadaqat, Aurangzeb, Muhammad Imran, Muzmil Yasin, Imran Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Akram, Nadeem Khan, Qasier Ahemd, Murtaza Iman, Jamal ud din, Muhammad Din, Samiullah, Imran Ali and Muhammad Saleem on the violation of renting laws and residing illegally.

According to a police spokesman, the cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Punjab Tenants Ordinance 2015, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Police Punjab Police Station Sunday 2015

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

2 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

3 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

3 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.