16 held on violation of COVID-19 measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday rounded up 16 persons and registered 12 cases for violating the orders of Punjab government lockdown in wake of pandemic Coronavirus.

According to police spokesman, Rawal division Police arrested seven person and registered 7 cases, Potohar division held 4 person and registered 7 cases, Saddar Division Police apprehended 2 persons besides registered 1 case on the violation including closure of shop and pillion ridding ban in different areas and not following the set rules of the administration.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police would take action against the violators and advised the people to take preemptive measures to fight against coronovirus.

CPO said that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.