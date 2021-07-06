UrduPoint.com
16 Held Over Rash Driving, One-wheeling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

16 held over rash driving, one-wheeling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 16 people over rash driving, one-wheeling and installing fake number plates on their motorcycles during the last 24 hours.

According to a police report, Ashnak Naz and Furqan were held over one-wheeling on canal road.

Ghazanfar Masih was riding a motorcycle with an illegal green-colour registration number-plate near Chak No 124-RB, Lahorian, when he was arrested by the patrolling police.

Muhammad Javed and Mubashar were also held for using fake number-plates while Kalimullah, Mudassar Ashraf, Akram, Faheem, Ahmed Riaz, Nasir, Mubashar, Nadeem, Intizar Hussain and Sakhi Ahmed were nabbed for rash driving.

More Stories From Pakistan

