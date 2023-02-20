16 held with contraband:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested 16 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and apprehended 16 outlaws and recovered 2.

6 kg hashish, 111 liters liquor and 06 pistols from them.

They were identified as Nauman,Javed,Sanaullah,Naseer,Samar,Shabbir,Faisal,Jafar,Bilal,Adnan, and others.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.