16 Held With Contraband

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 04:40 PM

16 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested sixteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Urban Area police conducted raids at different areas of its jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused with weapons and narcotics.

The accused were identified as Yousaf, Azam, Mehboob, Ali Raza, Qasim, Iqbal, Moon Anwar, Imran, Yasir waqar, Sanam Ali, Irfan Iqrar, Riasat, Nadeem and Tanveer.

The police recovered 2.720 kg heroin, 1.379 kg hashish, 10 bottle liquor, 8 pistols of 30 bore and a gun from the criminals.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

